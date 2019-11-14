CRESTVIEW (CBSMiami/AP) – Former US Marine Jacob Daniel Price is facing two counts of first-degree murder after he reportedly walked into a Florida police station and confessed to killing his parents and two dogs. Price, 30, was wearing a bloody shirt when he arrived at the Crestview Police Department early Wednesday.
Okaloosa sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of Jolene Price, 51, and Robert Price, 56, in the home’s master bedroom. An arrest report says they were shot in the head. They also found the bodies of two dogs. Price had been living with his parents, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Michele Nicholson.
Marine Corps spokeswoman Yvonne Carlock told the Northwest Florida Daily News that Price was deployed twice during Operation Enduring Freedom. She says he left the service because his character “was incongruent with Marine Corps’ expectations and standards.”
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
