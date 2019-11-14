MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hit and run driver that fled a series of crashes on the Palmetto Expressway was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle on Flagler Street and SW 69 Avenue a short time later.

Robert Lee Harden, 19, was behind the wheel of a Jeep when he slammed into a car driven by Isabel Montoya, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Montoya was on her way home from work when she was hit.

“All you could hear where the sirens and when I went to look to see where the sirens were coming from, he was going, I don’t know, it seemed like 100 miles per hour,” she said.

Montoya said she couldn’t avoid the crash.

“He was coming too fast for me to do anything,” Montoya said. “He hit me. It felt like I did two or three spins.”

Montoya suffered an injury to her lower leg. She said it hurts but she knows this accident, which totaled her car, could have been much, much worse.

“It’s a miracle,” Montoya said. “To see how much I spun and how hard I was hit and how fast he was going and for nothing to happen to me, to just be in a little bit of pain, it is a miracle.”

Hayden is in jail facing multiple charges including leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.