



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Civil rights leaders want the Broward State Attorney’s Office to increase the severity of the charges against two Broward Sheriff’s deputies accused of the rough arrest of Delucca Rolle.

Rolle was arrested last April when deputies descended on a Tamarac McDonald’s in response to a call about a fight in the parking lot.

Cell phone video shows Delucca stop to pick up a cellphone dropped by another teen who was arrested by sheriff’s deputies.

That’s when he was pepper-sprayed by a deputy, forced to the ground, and had his head slammed into the pavement.

WATCH: TEEN PEPPER SPRAYED, HEAD SLAMMED INTO GROUND DURING ARREST

Rolle was arrested and initially charged with battery and resisting arrest. The state, however, decided not to go forward with charges. The video of the arrest went viral and sparked a national outcry.

Two of the deputies involved in his arrest are facing misdemeanor battery charges.

Benjamin Crump, Rolle’s attorney, compared this case to another case where a white girl is seen on video tapping or kicking

School Resource Officer Willard Miller’s leg. A few moments later, the deputy slammed the girl to the ground.

Miller, who is black, was charged with a felony and terminated, while the girl faced no charges.

“This white girl did kick the officer, she kicked him, but she wasn’t charged with a crime. Delucca Rolle did nothing and he was charged with a crime. I’ll tell you what his crime was, the color of his skin,” said Crump. “These officers should be charged with the same felony charges that they charged the black police officer, with having this excessive force against this white child.”

On Thursday, the civil rights leaders said these actions are proof of racial bias in Broward County and in the State Attorney’s Office.