



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday’s high school shooting in California, which left at least 2 dead and several injured, was a flashpoint for South Florida.

The massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, just 21 months ago is still very real.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted, ‘As we continue to closely monitor this latest #schoolshooting,

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will remain vigilant and on heightened alert. We urge the community to report suspicious activity via See Something Say Something or FortifyFL.’

“Saddened for the lives that are being impacted by this latest school shooting. Hoping that this senseless act of violence does not result in loss of life,” Carvalho he said in a tweet.

Broward School Board Member Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa was killed during the Parkland shooting, says there has to be more emphasis on mental health.

“We need to start at a younger age and work with students, so by the time they are in high school they are used to it,” Alhadeff said.

Alhadeff is also working to pass Alyssa’s Law in Florida, which will put a panic button in every school.

It’s a direct link to law enforcement to take down the threat time is critical to save lives.

The student-led ‘March for our lives’ movement formed after the MSD massacre tweeted a message to California:

“All the students who have lived through this and re-experience this trauma we send our love and support.”

Thursday morning, a student pulled a gun from his backpack and opened fire at Saugus High School in Southern California. Two students were killed and three others were wounded.