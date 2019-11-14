Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Amber alert has been issued for a Homestead girl.
Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez is two years old and was last seen in the area of the 39th block of 9th Street in Homestead.
Authorities say she was last seen wearing a green/white striped blouse, red pants, and pink slippers.
Jesmine may be in the company of Diego Cedillo-Hernandez who was last seen wearing a beige, green shirt and jeans.
Authorities say he may be traveling in a 2006, white Hyundai Azera, FL tag number Z782JS.
Law enforcement says if located, contact police, but do not approach.
