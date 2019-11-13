



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to nearly four years in prison Wednesday on federal weapons charges in Miami. It’s much less than the maximum 10-year sentence he could have received.

U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno sentenced him to 46 months in prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Black has been in custody at the federal detention center in Miami since May when he was taken into custody right before he was about to take the stage at The Rolling Loud Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, pled guilty in August to two counts of knowingly making a false and fictitious written statement in order to “unlawfully acquire firearms.”

Prosecutors in May charged the 23-year-old rapper, from Pompano Beach, for crimes that involve falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms.

Prosecutors say one of the weapons purchased by Black was found at the scene of a shooting in Pompano Beach.

A federal judge denied his request for bond saying he was “danger to the community” based on his lengthy criminal record.

In Florida, he has been charged at different times with drug and weapons possession, armed robbery, sexual assault, probation violations and fleeing from officers, but Black has never done significant prison time.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, known for singles “ZeZe” and “Roll in Peace,” also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.