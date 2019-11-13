FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a man they say fired on deputies in an unmarked car in Pembroke Park.
The shooting happened Tuesday, just before 3 a.m., in the 5100 block of SW 41st Street. The sheriff’s office said two deputies were on patrol when a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex drew a gun from his waistband and fired several shots at their vehicle.
Both deputies were uninjured.
Neighbors said they heard the gunfire and feared for their lives.
“It was like over 10 shots, 10 shots the first time, everybody cut the lights off, got down on the floor, you know just in case any bullets went through,” said Kashanti King.
The sheriff’s office said the man they are searching for is 20 to 26 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 11 inches tall and roughly 140 to 155 pounds with a slim build. They add that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
