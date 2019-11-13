Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police are investigating the armed kidnapping and robbery of a man early Wednesday morning.
Police say it happened when the victim was leaving the Vegas Cabaret strip club in Lauderhill.
The victim told police he was approached by two masked gunmen and forced into his own vehicle. He was then told to drive to a “friend’s house” in Sunrise.
Authorities say that is where the suspects took money and jewelry from the victim.
Two cars pulled and the armed men got into a white Mercedes and fled the area, police said.
Several agencies are helping with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
