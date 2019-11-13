HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood Police Department is investigating the death of a McArthur High School student found unresponsive on a school bus Wednesday morning.
Police said a around 7:30 a.m., the school’s resource officer and paramedics responded to assist the student who was then transported to Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital. The student was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Hollywood police are investigating the death of the student and are awaiting the results from the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police said there is no indication a crime had occurred.
The name of the student has not been released.
The school is located in the 6500 block of Hollywood Blvd.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
