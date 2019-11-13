FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an overnight armed kidnapping and robbery.
As a man was leaving the Vegas Cabaret, at 5428 N University Drive, early Wednesday morning he was approached by two masked men who were armed. They forced him into his vehicle and ordered him to drive to a friend’s house in Sunrise where they stole cash and jewelry.
According to police, two vehicles then pulled up and the armed men jumped into a white Mercedes Benz and drove off.
A short time later, Fort Lauderdale police called Lauderhill police for assistance after two men bailed out of a white Mercedes Benz at NW 33rd way and 18th Court.
A perimeter was set up in the area, but there is no word if anyone was taken into custody.
Police are trying to determine if the white Mercedes Benz in Lauderhill was the same one used during the armed robbery in Sunrise.
