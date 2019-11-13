MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson held a press conference Wednesday morning to say one of his officers has been relieved of duty pending an investigation.

It all started when an Opa-locka couple posted a video on Facebook last Thursday showing a police detective entering their apartment face covered, holding a gun and they say what is most disturbing of all, is that it all happened in front of their young child.

Chief Dobson did not identify the officer, who is a 15-year veteran, because of the nature of his job.

Dobson said police were in the area because a caller claimed there was a person with a chrome handgun who was making threats to people and so they had to respond by knocking on the doors at several apartments.

Dobson also expressed concern about the victim’s cell phone being swatted away while the officer was inside the apartment.

Other city officials, including Mayor Matthew Pigatt and City Manager John Pate were very vocal about the need to be proactive and having transparency.

The man who recorded the video says the detective entered his apartment without a warrant.

“How he handled the situation was just like he tried to force his authority on us. Like, he snatched the phone and I was trying to record him. As he was going out the door he kind of snatched the phone,” said Jeffrey Byron.

Dobson says police were at the apartment complex along NW 22nd Avenue near Opa-locka Boulevard to check on a Crime Stoppers tip.

“The door was already open because we heard a loud noise about two doors down,” Byron said.

This couple wants the detective to be punished.

“It’s just him that needs to because he was like too aggressive,” said Byron.

Byron says thankfully there was another officer there who he knew how to help with the situation.