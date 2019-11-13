MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a cooler start than usual with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
A cold front is moving through and Wednesday afternoon will not be as warm as Tuesday’s. Highs will be seasonable in the low 80s. The breeze will build and we’ll see wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. A small craft advisory is in place for boaters and there is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach.
Some moisture will lead to scattered showers Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday night will be mild and breezy with lows in the low 70s and the potential for passing showers.
We stay breezy through Thursday and the rain chance will increase. Our highs will remain in the low 80s. The rain chance will be highest on Friday with the potential for showers and storms ahead of a strong cold front forecast to sweep in this weekend.
That front will likely bring us the coolest air so far this season.
Saturday morning lows will dip down to around 60 degrees and highs will be pleasant in the mid-70s. It will be breezy in the wake of the front. Saturday night into Sunday morning lows are forecast to fall to the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be a chilly start Sunday morning for South Florida standards. Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
