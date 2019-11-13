MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is about to get some national exposure.
Suarez has been named to the first ever “TIME 100 Next” which is part of time magazine’s 100 list of most influential people in the world.
The TIME 100 Next features 100 rising stars from business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio wrote the tribute to Suarez. It read, in part:
“…Francis’ desire to serve his community has consistently guided the city toward a promising future.”
In a statement, the mayor says it’s an incredible honor to be named to the list and quote:
“This hallmark recognition is a testament to our daily efforts to improve Miami every day. It is only possible because of the opportunity our residents have afforded me to lead Miami as a global city that will be here forever and that works for everyone.”
The “TIME 100 Next” issue is out this Friday.
