



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention South Florida drivers! The new traffic pattern that was set to be implemented on I-395 has been postponed due to weather.

Originally scheduled for Thursday morning, the second-phase shift will now happen Friday.

The change is as follows:

FRIDAY MORNING

The travel lane on both the southbound and northbound I-95 ramps continuing to eastbound I-395 will be shifted slightly to the left.

Access to Biscayne Boulevard from eastbound I-395 will be as follows once the new traffic pattern is in place:

Drivers on northbound I-95 heading east on I-395 and exiting at US 1/Biscayne Boulevard will continue to use Exit 2B on the right-hand side.

Drivers on southbound I-95 heading east on I-395 and exiting at US 1/Biscayne Boulevard will be shifted to the left and will now need to use Exit 2A on the left-hand side.

The road pattern changes are part of the $802 million I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge.

The project includes the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.