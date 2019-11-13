MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former University of Miami football player and NFL tight end was arrested Friday after police say he battered his mom at their Miami Gardens home following an argument.
Police responded to a domestic violence call at a residence located in the 1500 block of NW 173rd Terrace at around 4:30 p.m.
Authorities say Richard Lee Gordon, 32, had been involved in an argument with his mother when he threw a plastic bottle containing water at his mom’s vehicle.
Gordon then approached her and punched her on the left side of her ear causing a cut, police said.
Gordon is currently a free agent. He was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
The arrest report says Gordon was charged with simple battery.
He was taken to Turner Gilford Knight Correctional Center.
