MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a hit-and-run driver in Miami caused a series of crashes on the Palmetto Expressway on Wednesday afternoon before finally being arrested after a crash on Flagler Street and SW 69 Avenue a short time later.

FHP says Robert Lee Harden, 19, was behind the wheel of a Jeep when he slammed into a car driven by Isabel Montoya. She was on her way home from work and driving along Flagler Street.

“All you could hear where the sirens and when I went to look to see where the sirens were coming from, he was going, I don’t know, it seemed like 100 miles per hour,” Montoya said.

She said she couldn’t avoid the crash.

“He was coming too fast for me to do anything,” Montoya said. “He hit me. It felt like I did two or three spins.”

Montoya suffered an injury to her lower leg. She said it hurts but she knows this accident, which totaled her car, could have been much, much worse.

“It’s a miracle,” Montoya said. “To see how much I spun and how hard I was hit and how fast he was going and for nothing to happen to me, to just be in a little bit of pain, it is a miracle.”

FHP has not released information on which charges and how many Harden will face.