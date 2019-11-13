MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas time already? Well, one South Florida mall is already in the holiday spirit.

While it’s only November 13th, Christmas is taking over the Dadeland Mall.

Emceed by CBS4s Lauren Pastrana, the mall held its first ever tree lighting.

The holiday shopping season is almost a week shorter than usual this year since Thanksgiving and Black Friday land later in the month of November.

Still, have we forgotten about Thanksgiving?

”I feel we’re missing the mark on the reason why we have these traditions every year and the purpose for them,” said shopper Chantel Queris.

“I always try to make sure that Thanksgiving is important to because it’s the time to be grateful,” said shopper Cinnamun Vega.

And it’s not just the mall. Some homes and businesses in Miami-Dade already have their lights up.

CBS4’s Amber Diaz spotted some blowup snowmen and trees adorned to look like candy canes.

“I was reading a study the other day that people who decorate their homes early are happier people and it’s really true, people are so excited about it,” said Lourdes Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, the director of marketing and business development at Dadeland, says the stores are trying to make the most of the time they have, rolling out deals many can’t resist.

“A lot of the stores are doing pre-Black Friday deals so that’s something that people should come to the mall and maybe get their holiday shopping started tonight,” she said. “Don’t wanna procrastinate. Do you wanna wait till the last minute?”

Despite fewer shopping days on the calendar this year, the National Retail Federation says holiday sales will not be impacted.

In fact, the NRF estimates retail sales in November and December will grow as much as 4.2 percent compared to last year.

So whether you are prepping your turkey or making reindeer out of candy canes, it seems it’s never too early to usher in the Christmas spirit.