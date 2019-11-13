Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspect charged with shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy at a Halloween party in SW Miami-Dade last month appeared in court Wednesday.
Josue Cao, 17, will be tried as an adult for the murder of Angel Cueli.
Two others were also charged in Cueli’s death.
Detectives said Cueli was not the intended target in a gang-related shooting.
Cao is now being held without bond on a count of second-degree murder.
Two years ago Cao reportedly attacked his mother with a broom and punched her and knocked her on to the ground and kicked her. Police say Cao tampered with his ankle monitor before the shooting.
He is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
You must log in to post a comment.