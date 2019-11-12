Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person had to be transported to a local hospital after a small plane veered off the runway at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning.
Fire rescue crews responded to the airport just after 10 a.m.
Chopper 4 was over the scene where a damaged Cessna could be seen on a grassy area off the side of a runway.
Rescue crews transported one person on board to Memorial Regional Hospital. The condition of that person is currently unknown.
The airport is located in the 100 block of SW 77th Way.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.
