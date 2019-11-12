MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A security guard has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a woman who was killed Friday at a busy shopping center in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

Police said Alejandro Cabrera-Cruz, 54, was working as a security guard at the Seastone Shopping center off SW 184 Street when he shot a 62-year-old woman in the back.

The woman, later identified as Arnitryce R. Crawford, was transported to Jackson South Medical Center where she later died.

When police arrived they found the woman shot inside a corner establishment with no signage and darkly tinted windows.

Investigators say the location is an entertainment establishment with multiple casino-style gaming slot machines.

Police said Cabrera-Cruz had been given a handgun at the start of his shift and had begun handling the gun in an attempt to familiarize himself with it.

While doing that, investigators say Cabrera-Cruz pointed the gun in the direction of Crawford and fired one round which struck her in the back.

Authorities said Cabrera-Cruz provided a full confession detailing his actions to police.

Cabrera-Cruz appeared before a judge on Tuesday on charges of manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

He is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.