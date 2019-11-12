MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is behind bars after police said he confessed to trying to abduct a 12-year-old girl in Pinecrest.

People at the Dadeland Plaza in Pinecrest are on high alert after Robert Davis was arrested on Monday.

“He sits around here by Little Hoolie’s,” said Pinecrest resident Angelina Diaz, “outside when we were walking around to get food at other places.”

Diaz believes she’s seen Davis hanging out there on several occasions.

Now he’s under arrest, accused of trying to snatch a 12-year-old girl who was sitting in a car while eating with her mom and little brother.

“We had a situation where a suspect came over to a car and tried to yank a girl out of the car,” said Michelle Hammontree with the Pinecrest Police Department.

Pinecrest police say Davis admitted trying to take the 12-year-old girl, giving a bizarre explanation.

“He believed that his girlfriend was in the car. The suspect believed that the child that was in the car was his girlfriend. It was not his girlfriend. She did not look like his girlfriend. He just believed that was his girlfriend,” Hammontree explained. “When asked, ‘Is your girlfriend 12 years old?’ he said, ‘Yes, my girlfriend is 12 years old.’”

The judge in this case set some hearty bonds. To the attempted kidnapping charge, she imposed a $100,000 bond. Moments later, Davis learned he will not get out of jail anytime soon, being held on no bond for a burglary with battery charge.

Back at the plaza, Diaz worries that this could happen to anyone.

“Kinda scares me cause that easily could have been me that he did that to,” she said.

Police say the young girl did exactly what she should have – she fought back.

“I think that the girl did the most intelligent thing by screaming and pushing back,” Hammontree said. “I think that what you try to drive into your children is that you gotta get away from the person. That’s the most important thing. Once they have you, the results may not be so good.”