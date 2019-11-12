



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Palm Beach County family beat out over ten thousand other applicants from around the world in adopting a dog found trapped under buildings in the Bahamas, one month after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, located in Loxahatchee Groves, used special technology and recovery teams to locate and save Miracle.

The dog was found trapped under an air conditioner and building debris in Marsh Harbor and named Miracle because it was a truly an act of God that he was still alive by the time he was found.

The dog was emaciated when found and was rushed to the ranch to receive lifesaving medical treatment and nourishment.

On Tuesday, Miracle was adopted by Brianna and Clark Beaty and their three girls.

“Miracle will be going home with his new family. They have a Bahamas connection, losing a long-time family home in Hurricane Dorian. They live about an hour away from the ranch allowing us to observe the many trips they took here to see Miracle. When we saw the way Miracle bonded with the Beaty’s three kids they rose to the top of our list. With three wonderful young girls, ages 3, 5, and 8, Miracle is in for the pampering of a lifetime,” said Lauree Simmons Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and President.

“I want to thank all the people and families from across the world who applied to adopt Miracle. We received cards, gifts and photos from all over including Germany, England and Australia. And while only one family will provide Miracle’s new home I ask everyone who applied to continue Miracle’s call to your heart and to adopt a wonderful dog from your local rescue. If you do his mark and your loving gesture will make a major impact on many, many lives,” Simmons said.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue says they have delivered over 100,000 pounds of food and medical supplies to the Bahamas and rescued over 162 dogs and reunited over 69 loved pets with their families separated during Hurricane Dorian.

To donate to the Miracle Fund, adopt, volunteer or for more information visit: BDRR.ORG