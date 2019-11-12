MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The National Transportation Safety Board just released its final report on the bridge collapse at Florida International University.
In the report, the NTSB says the probable cause of the collapse “was the load and capacity calculation errors made by FIGG Bridge Engineers, Inc., (FIGG) in its design of the main span truss member 11/12 nodal region and connection to the bridge deck.”
The report also found inadequate peer review that “failed to detect the calculation errors in the bridge design.”
The NTSB also faulted the failure of those involved, including FIU and the Florida Department of Transportation, for not stopping bridge work when cracks reached unacceptable levels and for not shutting down the road below to protect public safety.
Six people died and eight more were hurt when the bridge collapsed in March of 2018.
