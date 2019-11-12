MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a comfortable start across most of South Florida Tuesday morning with mostly low 70s in Broward and Miami-Dade.
It was a bit cooler inland with the upper 60s across the western suburbs.
Tuesday afternoon we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Spotty showers will be possible. There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach and minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times.
Tuesday night the first of two cold fronts will arrive and dip temperatures into the mid-60s inland and upper 60s along the coast.
Wednesday will be seasonable in the low 80s. It will turn breezy with the potential for scattered showers. Wednesday night lows will be in the low 70s.
Thursday and Friday we’ll warm up with a better chance of rain. Showers and storms increase on Friday ahead of our next cold front.
This weekend our lows will be cooler in the upper 60s. It will feel more like Fall on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.
