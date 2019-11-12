MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It will either be a major step forward or backward for David Beckham group’s plans to build a Major League Soccer stadium in Miami.
Miami commissioners are scheduled to vote Tuesday on if they should move forward with a lease agreement to re-develop the city-owned Melreese golf course where soccer star David Beckham and partners want to build a $1 billion retail, hotel and Major League Soccer stadium complex.
The proposed complex called Miami Freedom Park includes a 25,000-seat stadium for home games played by Inter Miami, a soccer team co-owned by David Beckham. The group hopes to lease the Melreese golf course property for 99 years to build the complex.
Four of the five commissioners need to vote yes for the Inter Miami CF to be able to build. The vote was rescheduled after Commissioner Manolo Reyes had a medical issue last month.
If the vote fails, commissioners could vote to end negotiations.
The team is already building a stadium in Fort Lauderdale for its first two seasons.
