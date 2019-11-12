DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – The City Manager in Dania Beach says they have begun a law enforcement investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office into why a pair of massive pool leaks have happened at The Place at Dania Beach apartment building, forcing residents from their homes.

“We’ve started a BSO law enforcement investigation,” City Manager Ana Garcia told the City Commission at Tuesday’s meeting. “We found it to be too much of a coincidence that within a period of a month and a half — both on long weekends by the way — that this happened.”

Garcia made the announcement following public comments from Maurice Andrews, a resident at the apartment building.

“Somebody should be held responsible for this whole thing,” Andrews told Commissioners. “We’re counting on you to find whoever is responsible for this and hold them accountable.”

BSO is describing this as a fact finding mission, saying there is no evidence at this time of any wrongdoing but they want to learn all that they can.

Video shared with CBS 4 News by Andrews on Tuesday shows a disturbing scene during Saturday’s leak. It shows a man trying to open the pool room door as water collects in the hallway outside the room. As the man opens the door, a current of water flows out. Once the man enters the room, water is seen pouring from the room.

This is the second major problem at the Place at Dania Beach since September.

“I’m beyond upset,” Andrews said. “It’s not about being upset. It’s fix it.”

Andrews has lived in the building for more than 2 years. He said after the water leak in September he was out of his apartment for a while and after this weekend’s water leak he left again.

“The bottom line is I pay $2,000 to live in this building and I’m homeless right now,” Andrews said.

High powered fans run constantly in Andrews apartment and there’s a hole in the ceiling where water poured through last weekend. In September the water leak forced Andrews and more than 250 people from their homes. Firefighters determined the leak started from a broken pipe under the pool.

The pool was drained but the damage was done.

City Manager Garcia also said the city will look at the building’s original certificate of occupancy.

“We want to find out what was in the building plans and the room where the pump room and filters are located,” she said.

Maurice Andrews believes the city will get to the bottom of it.

“That needs to be investigated,” he said. “That needs to be figured out. And somebody owes me some money.”

Dania Beach city officials say from now on the pol and all the plumbing and electrical systems need to be inspected and approved by a certified engineer. They also told the building owners that any follow up repairs will need permits and inspections.

City officials say at this time the building is open to all residents.

CBS 4 News reached out to The Place at Dania Beach for a comment on this ongoing water problem. We did not hear back from them.