



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man who was attacked early Monday morning while walking his dog is anxious to get him back.

The man, who lives in the Wilton Manors with his husband, said he was taking his dog Petery for their usual morning walk just before 5 a.m. when he felt as if someone was following him on foot. He said when he got to Wilton Drive and NE 6th Avenue, a car pulled up, two men got out and started punching and jumped him.

“I couldn’t see their faces, it was too dark. They took me to the ground, beating and kicking me,” he said. “I was armed with a flashlight. As soon as they took me to the ground the leash was out of my hand.”

“Nothing was said to me, nothing was taken and now my dog is gone,” he added.

The man, who did not wish to be named in this story, doesn’t know why he was targeted or if it was a hate crime. He said originally he thought his two attackers had taken his beloved dog. He then learned from someone who saw it happen that the dog was last seen running south on Wilton Drive. He desperately wants to get Petey back.

“He’s a Manchester terrier mix and very skittish,” said the man.

Anyone who spots him is urged not to chase him. He added if found, Petey can be identified because he has a microchip implant.

The posted a picture of Petey on the 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Facebook page to rally help.

Wilton Manors police also got out the word on Twitter.

Lost Dog: We’re asking for your help in locating a male dog w/black & brown hair named “Petey”. He went missing this morning around 5am at the corner of Wilton Dr & NE 6 Ave. If you have seen or have information about where he is pls call us 954-390-2150 or 954-764-HELP(4357). pic.twitter.com/c5wNcw1Mu3 — Wilton Manors PD (@WMPD411) November 11, 2019

Anyone who may know of Petey’s whereabouts is urged to call (954) 609-4010.