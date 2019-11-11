Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The westbound lanes of State Road 836 were shut down during the morning rush on Monday after a police officer-involved crash.
It happened around 4: 30 a.m. at NW 87th Avenue.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two people were taken to the hospital, including the officer.
Miami-Dade police said the injured officer was working an off-duty job at a construction detail when he was hit from behind. The officer was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center with a possible broken arm.
Police have not released any information on the second person taken to the hospital.
You must log in to post a comment.