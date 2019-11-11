Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Have you noticed that there is no torch burning at the Torch of Friendship in Downtown Miami?
Chopper4 was over the display Monday afternoon at Biscayne Blvd. and NE 3rd St. by the entrance to Bayside.
The internal machinery that keeps the 2-foot high gas flame aglow needs to be replaced.
It apparently will burn once again as soon as city officials know how much that will cost and have the parts needed to fix it.
The Torch of Friendship was erected in 1960 as a welcoming beacon to Miami’s Latin American and Caribbean neighbors.
Over the years it has also been a popular location for demonstrations and protests.
