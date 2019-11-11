  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Hank Tester
Filed Under:Hank Tester, I-395, I-95, Local TV, Miami News, Traffic Alert, Traffic Pattern


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention South Florida drivers! A new traffic pattern is being implemented on I-395 starting Tuesday morning.

The change affects drivers jumping onto the eastbound lanes of I-395.

The shift will be implemented in two phases:

TUESDAY MORNING

The eastbound I-395 lanes originating from SR 836 will be shifted slightly to the right from I-95 to North Miami Avenue. Drivers on eastbound I-395 will continue to use Exit 2A to access Biscayne Boulevard.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

The travel lane on both the southbound and northbound I-95 ramps to eastbound I-395 will be shifted slightly to the left.

Access to Biscayne Boulevard will be as follows once the new traffic pattern is in place:

  • Drivers on northbound I-95 exiting at US 1/Biscayne Boulevard will continue to use Exit 2B on the right-hand side.
  • Drivers on southbound I-95 exiting at US 1/Biscayne Boulevard will be shifted to the left and will now need to use Exit 2A on the left-hand side.

The traffic change affects drivers on the eastbound lanes of I-395. (Source: I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project)

This is all part of an $800 million project that will feature a signature bridge, lots of ramps, new traffic patterns that is touted to bring traffic relief to the junctions of the 836, I-395 and I-95.

For more information, visit I-395miami.com.

