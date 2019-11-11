MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention South Florida drivers! A new traffic pattern is being implemented on I-395 starting Tuesday morning.
The change affects drivers jumping onto the eastbound lanes of I-395.
The shift will be implemented in two phases:
TUESDAY MORNING
The eastbound I-395 lanes originating from SR 836 will be shifted slightly to the right from I-95 to North Miami Avenue. Drivers on eastbound I-395 will continue to use Exit 2A to access Biscayne Boulevard.
WEDNESDAY MORNING
The travel lane on both the southbound and northbound I-95 ramps to eastbound I-395 will be shifted slightly to the left.
Access to Biscayne Boulevard will be as follows once the new traffic pattern is in place:
- Drivers on northbound I-95 exiting at US 1/Biscayne Boulevard will continue to use Exit 2B on the right-hand side.
- Drivers on southbound I-95 exiting at US 1/Biscayne Boulevard will be shifted to the left and will now need to use Exit 2A on the left-hand side.
This is all part of an $800 million project that will feature a signature bridge, lots of ramps, new traffic patterns that is touted to bring traffic relief to the junctions of the 836, I-395 and I-95.
For more information, visit I-395miami.com.
You must log in to post a comment.