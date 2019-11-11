FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s investigators are trying to determine what led to a deadly shooting Sunday night.
Investigators said just after 10 p.m., a man was driving an older model orange Oldsmobile south on Northwest 27th Avenue when someone began shooting at his car near NW 11th Street.
The injured man continued driving toward Sunrise Boulevard and then headed east where he lost control and hit a tree.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue took the man to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The have not released his name.
No other passengers suffered serious injuries.
Condolences were posted on the Facebook page of the man whose nickname was Butter Cutlas Vert or Mr. 442 in the name of the car he loved. Pictures of the classic car are featured all over his page.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
