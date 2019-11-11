Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard is continuing its search for two missing boaters.
Monday morning, just before noon, Chopper4 was over a capsized boat at the Haulover Inlet that matched the description of an overdue 23-foot Proline vessel.
Three people were onboard the boat when it left Key Largo last Thursday. One person, who was recovered in Biscayne Bay, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The Coast Guard said that man and two others were on a boat that capsized during a storm.
