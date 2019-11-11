



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A mega job fair where employers will be looking to fill thousands of positions is coming to the BB&T Center on Wednesday.

The free event, featuring more than 50 companies, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those looking to hire include New York Life, City Furniture, Doubletree by Hilton, Verizon, Jiffy Lube, Trulieve, Hotwire Communications, Cardone Enterprises, Coral Springs Auto Mall, Cintas, Geico, Colonial Life, ARC Broward, Kent Security, El Dorado Furniture, Florida Panthers, Riverside Hotel and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Click Here for a full listing of companies and the positions they are looking to fill.

So how do you get hired?

First, visit JobNewsUSA before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression.

After chatting with a recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Make sure you arrange for childcare the day of the event.