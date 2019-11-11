Photo: Honey Uninhibited/Yelp

MIAMI (Hoodline) – Curious where Miami’s in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which eateries have been getting extra notice this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Miami businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are closing the year out strong.

Gregory’s Diner

Photo: SO S./Yelp

Open since October, this New American spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp.

Citywide, New American spots saw a median 1.5% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Gregory’s Diner saw an impressive 150% increase, maintaining a solid four-star rating throughout.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the New American category: Ember Miami has seen a 12.3% increase in reviews, and LaMuse Restaurant has seen an 8.5% bump.

Located at 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Gregory’s Diner offers comfort foods, ranging from minestrone soup to roast chicken to strawberry rhubarb pie.

Gregory’s Diner is open from noon–11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on weekends.

Hometown Bar-B-Que

photo: Kenny D./yelp

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Allapattah’s Hometown Bar-B-Que, the beer bar and cocktail bar, which offers barbecue and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Cocktail Bars” on Yelp saw a median 2.9% increase in new reviews over the past month, Hometown Bar-B-Que bagged a substantial 133.3% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a superior 4.5-star rating.

There’s more that’s trending on Miami’s cocktail bar scene: Esotico Miami has seen a 100% increase in reviews, and The Citadel has seen a 13.1% bump.

Open at 1200 N.W. 22nd St., Suite 100 since October, Hometown Bar-B-Que offers craft beers and cocktails including pineapple margaritas and passionfruit daiquiris. Enjoy them with hearty menu items like the pulled pork sandwich or Oazacan chicken, a wood-fired special that comes with cornbread and slaw on the side. (Check out the menu.)

Hometown Bar-B-Que is open from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. and 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Honey Uninhibited

Photo: Kenny D./Yelp

Coral Way’s Honey Uninhibited is also making waves. Open since September at 1777 S.W. Third Ave., the well-established breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, which offers sandwiches and more, has seen an 89.7% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.4% for all businesses tagged “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp.

Honey Uninhibited, courtesy of Florida Gator Carlos Dunlap, offers bennies, shrimp and grits, French toast and pancakes. Popular menu offerings include Crème brûlée French toast and short rib Benedict. Over the past month, it’s maintained a superior 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.

Honey Uninhibited is open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. daily.

Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia

Photo: Jessica F./Yelp

Little Havana’s Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia is the city’s buzziest bar by the numbers.

The bar and Cuban spot, which offers seafood and more and opened at 1642 S.W. Eighth St., increased its new review count by 24.1% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 2% for the Yelp category “Bars.” It outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.6 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.

Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia, a tribute to Ernest Hemingway, offers the writer’s favorite daiquiris, Cuban mojitos, highball cocktails like the Cuba Libra and more. The menu also features home-style Caribbean seafood including ceviche, fish croquettes and pulpito or charred octopus.

Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.