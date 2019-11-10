Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A woman was killed when a tree branch fell on her as she took a walk Saturday in Boca Raton.
Boca Raton police said the woman, who was in her 20s, was killed just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at a condo complex.
The Palm Beach Post reports at that hour, the nearby Boca Raton airport reported wind gusts of up to 35 mph and sustained winds of 23 mph. The high winds were part of a cold front that came through overnight, bringing rain and wind to much of Palm Beach County.
A police spokeswoman did not immediately identify the woman or provide additional details.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
