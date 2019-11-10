Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer is said to be OK Sunday morning after his cruiser was struck by another vehicle on I-95 in Miami.
CBS4 cameras showed heavy damage to the rear of the police vehicle.
It happened on northbound I-95 between Southwest 8th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.
The driver of a pickup tells us he had a problem with his truck and pulled over. The officer stopped to help when his car was hit from behind.
“It just crashed went right into him and then his car and I was just trying to help.”
We’re still waiting for more information from Miami-Dade police and the Florida Highway Patrol about the driver who hit the cruiser.
