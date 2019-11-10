  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department held their guns for computers event over the weekend.

The goal of the no-questions-asked event was to remove guns from our streets to reduce gun violence, provide positive alternatives and opportunities through technology and set the stage for peaceful and purposeful dialogue among all members of the community.

“The goal is to reduce gun violence. That’s the overall goal. Any guns that we can get off the street. Any guns that can be potentially be used in doing violence,” said a police officer.

“Our biggest concern is when houses are burglarized and guns are taken and eventually used in violence. So our goal is to get as many guns off the street as possible.”

Police did not say how many guns were collected during this weekend’s event.

