MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for a home invasion, robbery suspect in Southwest Miami.
Officers responded to a robbery call at a home on the 150th Court Circle at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Investigators say a woman who lives at the residence was pulling into her garage when she was approached by a man with a gun.
Police said the man locked her inside a bathroom while he went through her home.
The man eventually took off with the woman’s jewelry.
The woman was not hurt, police said.
Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
