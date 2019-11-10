  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for a home invasion, robbery suspect in Southwest Miami.

Officers responded to a robbery call at a home on the 150th Court Circle at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say a woman who lives at the residence was pulling into her garage when she was approached by a man with a gun.

Police said the man locked her inside a bathroom while he went through her home.

The man eventually took off with the woman’s jewelry.

The woman was not hurt, police said.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

