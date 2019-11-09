POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — The Gridiron Grill-Off Food, Wine & Music Festival is about to celebrate its tenth year at The Pompano Beach Amphitheater November 9th, 2019.
It is all about competition, food and fun!
It is a daylong grilling contest featuring former Miami Dolphin legends and the best of the best in South Florida chefs.
It was created by former Miami Dolphins linebacker John Offerdahl and benefits his Hand Off Foundation that feeds the needs of those in crisis.
“So Miami Dolphin legends team up with top chefs across south Florida and they literally compete for the judge and for the fan vote. We have a concert at night this year so all of that makes for a lot of fun and competition for a cause,” Offerdahl said.
CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo met up with John and Chef Mark Heigl at The Foundry in Pompano Beach, one of restaurants participating in the Grill-Off.
Chef Mark is grilling up his Balsamic Marinated Grilled Short Rib, Blistered Tomato Risotto, Tomato Jam, Finished With Balsamic Glaze & Basil Oil.
It is today’s Digital Bite.
Blistered Tomato Risotto
- 7 cups well seasoned vegetable stock
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- ½ cup minced onion
- Salt to taste
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 pound tomatoes, grated
- Pinch of sugar
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- 1 ½cups Arborio rice
- Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
- ½ cup dry white such as Pinot Grigio
- ½ pound additional sweet ripe tomatoes, finely diced
- ¼ cup slivered fresh basil
- ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
PREPARATION
- Put your stock or broth into a saucepan and bring it to a simmer over low heat, with a ladle nearby or in the pot. Make sure that it is well seasoned.
- Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a wide, heavy skillet or a wide, heavy saucepan. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt, and cook gently until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the rice and garlic and cook, stirring, until the grains of rice are separate and beginning to crackle. Stir in the grated tomatoes, sugar, thyme, and salt to taste and cook, stirring often, until the tomatoes have cooked down slightly and coat the rice, 5 to 10 minutes.
- Add the wine and stir until it has evaporated and been absorbed by the rice. Begin adding the simmering stock, a couple of ladleful (about 1/2 cup) at a time. The stock should just cover the rice, and should be bubbling, not too slowly but not too quickly. Cook, stirring often, until it is just about absorbed. Add another ladleful or two of the stock and continue to cook in this fashion, adding more stock and stirring when the rice is almost dry. You do not have to stir constantly, but stir often and when you do, stir vigorously. When the rice is just tender all the way through but still chewy (al dente), in 20 to 25 minutes, it is done. Taste now and adjust seasoning.
- Add another ladleful of stock to the rice. Stir in the additional finely diced tomatoes, basil and Parmesan and remove from the heat. The mixture should be creamy (add more stock if it isn’t). Serve right away in wide soup bowls or on plates, spreading the risotto in a thin layer rather than a mound.
Balsamic Braised Short Ribs
Ingredients:
- 2 lb. bone-in beef short ribs
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 Tbs. olive oil
- 2 large shallots, halved
- 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/3 cup red wine
- 1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2 1/2 cups beef stock
Directions:
- Preheat an oven to 375°F (190°C). Season the short ribs generously with salt and pepper.
In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, warm the olive oil. Working in batches if necessary to avoid crowding, sear the ribs until browned on all sides, 8 to 10 minutes per batch. As each batch is done, transfer the ribs to a platter.
2 .Add the shallots to the pot and sauté, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Add the balsamic vinegar and red wine to the pot and bring to a simmer, scraping up any browned bits from the pan bottom, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the brown sugar and stock and bring to a boil. Return the ribs to the pot.
3.Cover the pot and transfer to the oven. Cook until the meat is fork tender, about 2 hours. To serve, using a slotted spoon, divide the ribs among individual shallow bowls. Skim the fat off the sauce. Spoon some of the sauce over the ribs and serve. Serves 2.
Tomato Jam
INGREDIENTS
- 2 pounds very good ripe tomatoes cored and coarsely chopped
- 3/4 cup light brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon fresh grated
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne
INSTRUCTIONS
- Add all the ingredients to a heavy bottom saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil stirring frequently to prevent the bottom from burning.
- Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the mixture has thickened to the consistency of jam. Remove from the heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 10 days.
Basil Oil
Ingredients
- 1 cup mild olive oil
- 2 cups tightly packed sweet basil leaves
- Kosher salt
Preparation
- Put the measured oil in the refrigerator while you prepare the basil. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Have a bowl of ice water ready. Blanch the basil leaves in the boiling water for about 10 seconds. Remove them quickly with a strainer and dunk in the ice water, swishing them around to be sure they’re all cold. Remove from the water and squeeze gently to remove the excess water.
- Roughly chop the basil and put it in a blender. Add the oil and 1/2 tsp. kosher salt; blend until the basil is puréed. The mixture will be very frothy. Let the purée settle for about 30 min. Strain through a cheesecloth- lined fine strainer, very gently pushing on the solids to extract the oil. Use immediately or refrigerate for up to a week. For the best flavor, let the oil come to room temperature before using.
You must log in to post a comment.