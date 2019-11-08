Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A security alert for people in Pompano Beach.
The city says a third-party software vendor used for online water bill payments has been compromised.
The city says unauthorized access was gained to credit or debit card data used for payments made through the city’s website between August 27th and October 14th.
An investigation was launched as soon as the breach was discovered.
Letters have been mailed to all water customers possibly affected by the breach.
