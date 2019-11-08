MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Accused of first-degree murder, Tevaughn Campbell stood before a judge on Friday as he made first court appearance.

Campbell is facing a first-degree murder charge and investigators call him a vicious predator.

“You’re charged with a very very serious offense,” said the judge

Campbell is accused of killing Hicksbert Dwight Grant on October 29 as Grant pulled into his driveway in Coral Springs near Rock Island and Sample Road.

“Mr. Grant came home from running some errands. He went to the bank ATM on University Drive,” said Sgt. Scott Myers with the Coral Springs Police Department.

He was ambushed and violently attacked in his driveway right near his front door.

Police believe the motive was robbery, but it appears Grant had nothing on him after depositing his money into an ATM.

“He was targeted as he left the bank. He was targeted for a robbery and was murdered in his front yard,” said Myers.

“Maybe the most important message I want to deliver to y’all is that he was truly an innocent victim.”

Surveillance video from the neighborhood is what lead police to identify Campbell’s car.

Investigators say he also left this skull cap on the scene.

Detectives were able to match DNA that also led to them to Campbell.

“I think you can ascertain that he was very cold-hearted, cold-blooded predator, vicious. He’s looking at first-degree homicide and may never get out of prison, hopefully,” said Myers