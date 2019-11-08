MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Target will once again open to shoppers on Thanksgiving Day this year.
The retailer says its doors will open at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 28 and stay open until 1:00 a.m. on Black Friday. Target will re-open to shoppers at 7:00 a.m. Black Friday or the day after Thanksgiving, November 29.
Target joins Kohl’s, Old Navy, and Macy’s as some of the major retailers that will open on the holiday.
As of November 7, 2019, the stores that will close are:
- AC Moore
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Barnes & Noble (open for Black Friday as early as 8 a.m.)
- Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Half-Price Books
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- JO-ANN (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Neiman Marcus (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- PetsMart
- REI (closed on Black Friday, as well)
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- The Container Store
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
The stores that are open on Thanksgiving are:
- Best Buy
- Bed Bath and Beyond (the first time opening on Thanksgiving)
- CVS
- DSW
- Kmart
- Kohl’s (open at 5 p.m.)
- Macy’s (most open at 5 p.m.)
- Mattress Firm (not all locations)
- Meijer
- New York & Company (some locations open at 6 p.m., others opening 6 a.m. Black Friday)
- Old Navy (opening at 3 p.m Thanksgiving until 11 p.m. Black Friday)
- Rite-Aid
- Target (opening at 5 p.m Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. Friday, re-opens at 7 a.m. Black Friday)
- Walgreens
Walmart, Sears, and JCPenney, have not released their Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours yet, but are typically open on Thanksgiving evening. Others, including Home Depot, Dillard’s, Ikea, and Pier 1, are typically closed on the holiday.
