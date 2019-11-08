  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting near Fort Lauderdale.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area near NW 27th Terrace and 9th Street just before 1 a.m. concerning a report of shots fired. There they found the body of a man in a grassy area.

Heartbroken family members identified the man as 38-year-old Channing Howard.

Howard’s neighbors said he lived in the neighborhood, right across from where his body was found. One neighbor said someone came knocking on her door after the shooting. She said she heard three gunshots and when she went outside she saw Howard take his last breath.

Howard was the father of a 16-year-old son. Family members said he had been in jail two years ago and had been turning his life around.

Anyone with information on the deadly is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

