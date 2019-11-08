MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cooler weather, by South Florida standards, is on the way, we just have to get through one more hot day.

South Florida got off to warm start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

Record heat will be possible in the afternoon as highs climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. The record in Miami is 87 degrees set back in 2015. The record in Ft. Lauderdale is 89 degrees set back in 1958. The record in Key West is 87 degrees set back in 2018.

A cold front is on the way to bring us some relief from the heat. The front will be near central Florida on Friday afternoon. The moisture associated with this front and the heating of the day will likely lead to some showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening.

Friday night we may see some downpours in spots.

Saturday morning we’ll wake up to the low to mid-70s. As the front moves in, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and the potential for breezy showers.

Over the weekend, the stronger onshore flow will lead to hazardous marine conditions and a higher risk of dangerous rip currents.

Our highs will finally be closer to normal – in the low 80s.

Saturday night we’ll enjoy lows in the low 70s and some inland areas may fall to the upper 60s.

Sunday afternoon will be the nicer day of the weekend with pleasant sunshine and highs right around 80 degrees.

As high pressure builds over the western Atlantic, and our winds shift out of the east, we’ll warm up a bit on Monday. Veteran’s Day we’ll see highs in the low 80s with the potential for a few showers. It will be warmer on Tuesday with highs near the mid-80s. But by the middle of next week, another cold front is forecast to move in and we’ll see highs only in the upper 70s on Wednesday.