MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are trading training and computers for guns on Saturday – no questions asked – with a program aimed at removing guns from our streets.
The police department is hosting a Computer for Guns exchange event designed to reduce gun violence, provide positive alternatives and opportunities through technology and set the stage for peaceful and purposeful dialogue among all members of the community.
Anyone can surrender a firearm for a new lap top computer. No name or ID needed.
Bring any firearm in a box or case, unloaded, and clear of ammunition and magazines. Please do not handle or display the firearm, officers will assist and direct at the event site. CareerSource South Florida will also be on site providing technology training and career opportunities.
COMPUTERS FOR GUNS 💻: Join us on Saturday, November 9th, for our safer homes and safer communities “Computers for Guns” event from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. We hope to see you there! (1 computer per person). ⬇ #OneLessGun #MDPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/9IeE78o8Wp
— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 7, 2019
The exchange program takes place Saturday, November 9 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the following two locations:
- Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Avenue in Miami
- West Perrine Park, 10301 SW 170 Terrace in Miami
(*One computer per person)
