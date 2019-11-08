MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez stepped in Friday to attempt to save Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami Gardens.
Mayor Gimenez issued a veto after the Miami-Dade County Commission had passed a resolution in October that would have put the brakes on the race.
One provision would have prohibited road closures for races that are near residential neighborhoods in Miami Gardens specifically.
At the time, Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert called it a “victory.”
Other provisions called for commissioner approval to close roads for races and would require impact studies.
Another said if anyone wants to have a race in Miami Gardens, there would have to be a public hearing first.
Mayor Gimenez contends the economic impact of the race would be incredible. “It is a world-class event, it is like having a Super Bowl here every year in Miami-Dade County,” he said.
You must log in to post a comment.