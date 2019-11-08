Comments
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – The driver of a dump truck wasn’t a ‘good neighbor’ after losing control and slamming into a State Farm insurance office Friday morning.
It happened along Bird Road and 60th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Video from Chopper 4 shows the back end of a big dump truck sticking out of a wall at the Carlos Luis State Farm Insurance Agency.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says nobody was transported.
So far, no word on what caused the crash but at least two other heavily damaged cars are on the scene.
