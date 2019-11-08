  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dump Truck Crash, Local TV, Miami News

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – The driver of a dump truck wasn’t a ‘good neighbor’ after losing control and slamming into a State Farm insurance office Friday morning.

It happened along Bird Road and 60th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Video from Chopper 4 shows the back end of a big dump truck sticking out of a wall at the Carlos Luis State Farm Insurance Agency.

(CBS4)

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says nobody was transported.

So far, no word on what caused the crash but at least two other heavily damaged cars are on the scene.

 

 

Comments