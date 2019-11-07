



POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Now celebrating its 10th year, The Gridiron Grill-Off Food, Wine & Music Festival is all about competition, food, and fun.

A day-long grilling contest held this Saturday at The Pompano Beach Amphitheater features former Miami Dolphin legends and the best of the best in South Florida chefs. It was created by former Miami Dolphins linebacker John Offerdahl and benefits his Hand Off Foundation that feeds the needs of those in crisis.

CBS4’S Lisa Petrillo met up with Offerdahl recently at one of the participating restaurants in the Grill-Off this year – The Foundry in Pompano Beach.

“So Miami Dolphin legends team up with top chefs across South Florida and they literally compete for the judge and for the fan vote,” said Petrillo.

“We have a concert at night this year, so all of that makes for a lot of fun and competition for a cause,” Offerdahl said.

The football player turned food entrepreneur is excited about another year of raising money and watching everyone have fun while doing it.

“Congrats to you for doing so much for many all these years,” said Petrillo offering up a fist bump.

“Oh is that a fist bump?“ John asked.

“I’m better at a tackle,” he said laughing as he bear-hugged Petrillo.

Back in the kitchen The foundry’s Executive Chef Mark Heigl is excited about the dish he’ll compete with at this weekend’s Gridiron Grill-Off. It’s his balsamic-glazed short rib with charred tomato risotto.

He’s teamed up with 2 Dolphins legends, Jim Kick and Mercury Morris.

“We’re going to be very busy because they are two of the best,” Heigl said.

The proof is in the taste.

“How many will you serve?” asked Petrillo.

“1500 plates,” replied Heigl.

“You could have a winner here, you have a winner,” said Petrillo after tasting.

The Foundry, which is located off east Atlantic Boulevard, pays tribute to the rich history of America and the workers who helped build its foundation. On the wall, a famous picture from the 1930s shows real steelworkers sitting on Rockefeller Center while building it.

“We do have some guests that reserve it (the table) just because that’s their great grandfather or great grand uncle, they are related to the men in the picture and come in eat and take pictures,” Heigl said.

The food is more modern American. Easy and fresh. The sushi stack, filled with tuna, salmon, sushi rice, avocado and more is clean, cold, and a hot seller. So is the lobster and crab ravioli topped with a delicate creme sauce.

They also have a classic American Favorite, over the top homemade donuts and coffee. Dig deep down into the cup and on the inside is a decadent espresso cream.

The foundry is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, brunch on Sundays. For more info: thefoundryfl.com.

Walgreen’s Gridiron Grill-Off Food, Wine and Music Festival is on November 9th. For more info gridirongrilloff.com.