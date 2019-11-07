MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for a man accused of abducting a woman from a local fast food restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday afternoon.
Surveillance video shows a man dragging a woman in her 20s against her will from a Wendy’s located in the 16200 block of SW 88th Street at around 6:15 p.m.
The suspect is described as being from 25 to 30 years of age. Police say he was wearing a black T-shirt and Blue Denim Jeans.
Investigators say the woman pleaded with restaurant employees to help her as the subject argued with her over the counter.
Police say the suspect grabbed the victim’s arm and forcefully pulled her out of the restaurant.
Witnesses say the man fled in a black sedan with the victim inside.
Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and locating both individuals.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”
