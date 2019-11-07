MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The man accused of firing a stolen gun near a busy Miami Beach street on Wednesday evening has been charged with several felonies.
Police said responding officers arrived to a call of shots being fired shortly after 6 p.m. near 41 Street and Chase Avenue. The location is near a synagogue and an elementary school.
Shortly after their arrival on the scene, police detained Eddie Reed, 34, and recovered the firearm.
The arrest report says the recovered gun actually jammed after being fired.
Reed is facing several charges, including carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a firearm near school property and discharging a firearm in public.
Still no word on what may have led up to the reported shooting.
Miami Beach police said no one was injured in this incident.
You must log in to post a comment.